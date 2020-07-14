SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Taj Butts Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Taj Butts
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 205 pounds
Position: Running Back
School: St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet
Committed to: Missouri
Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Compact. Average width across the upper body, with big, muscular arms. Low, thick waist. Powerful thighs and trunk taper to carved-up calves. Should play around 215 pounds at the next level. 

Athleticism: Borderline-elite agility. Extremely quick in short spaces, popping in and out of cuts. Loose hips and ankles. Good balance through contact and overall body control. Strong. Has an above-average long speed at best; can be caught from behind. Flashes soft hands. 

Instincts: Boasts highlight-reel elusiveness. Makes multiple defenders miss on most snaps. Capable of hard vertical cut, lateral jump cut and series of pitter-patter steps to shake would-be tacklers. Great vision; sees running lanes before they materialize. Can lower shoulder pad to flatten defenders. 

Polish: Good footwork and technique at the exchange. Runs with natural forward lean and low base. Effective stiff arm. He lets play develop in front of him before getting downhill. Needs more experience as pass-catcher, blocker. 

Bottom Line: Butts is an elusive, powerful back perfectly suited for Missouri’s zone-rushing attack. Big plays may come in short supply at the next level due to lack of speed and burst, but he’ll be plenty productive regardless. Projects as a key member of the backfield committee at worst, with the potential to emerge as feature back.

