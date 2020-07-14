SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Tar'varish Dawson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: ATH Tar'Varish Dawson 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 180 pounds
School: Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh Senior 
Committed to: Auburn
Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: He carries 180 pounds really well for a player his height and depending on where they leave him in college. 

Athleticism: He’s freakishly quick with a dose of long speed as well. His quickness and fluidity in his hips lends itself to playing corner in college, but he’s just as impactful on the offensive side of the ball as a slot wide receiver. Tremendous ball skills as well. 

Instincts: He stays in phase at all times as a corner in man to man coverage. He can play zone, he can play man and does so with lightning quickness and drive to the ball. Plays through the wide receiver really well, and tracks the ball in the air with the best of them. 

Polish: There’s no telling just how good his technique will ultimately be. He played such a major roll on the offensive side of the football that he likely didn’t spend much time perfecting the craft at corner. Yet, he’s still a playmaker and has solid fundamentals.

 Bottom Line: Dawson is an elite corner on the next level based off the frame, the quickness, and ball skills. He’s likely going to bump inside into the slot considering his frame, but it’s become an invaluable position on the college and pro level and he’s got the quickness and physicality to do so.

