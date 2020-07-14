SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Tate Williams Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Tate Williams 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 270 pounds
Position: Offensive Guard
School: Wall (Texas) Wall 
Committed to: Baylor
Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: Williams has a frame that can and will need to add significant weight to play on the interior of the line for a Power 5 school.

Athleticism: Williams moves well, especially straight-line speed, for his size. He will want to preserve the quickness while adding the requisite rate. 

Instincts: Once he bumps into the interior of the line, Williams will still be comfortable run blocking. Plays and finishes blocks in the run game with a nasty streak in space right now. Looks to put a defender on his back every play.

Polish: Williams plays for a triple-option team in Texas, so he will need to develop within a more traditional offense. He will need to develop as a pass protector from the ground up, but his athleticism and nasty streak should translate well to the run game. 

Bottom Line: Williams is going to be a project at the next level simply because of the offense he comes out of in high school. He has the build to be a solid pass protecting guard, but he will have to learn the technique for it before he factors into a rotation. For a Power 5 school, Williams is a bit of a project, but he has a good frame for an interior lineman. He could help most offensive lines if he can adjust to a more traditional offense.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American