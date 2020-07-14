SI All-American Candidate Tate Williams Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Tate Williams

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 270 pounds

Position: Offensive Guard

School: Wall (Texas) Wall

Committed to: Baylor

Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: Williams has a frame that can and will need to add significant weight to play on the interior of the line for a Power 5 school.

Athleticism: Williams moves well, especially straight-line speed, for his size. He will want to preserve the quickness while adding the requisite rate.

Instincts: Once he bumps into the interior of the line, Williams will still be comfortable run blocking. Plays and finishes blocks in the run game with a nasty streak in space right now. Looks to put a defender on his back every play.

Polish: Williams plays for a triple-option team in Texas, so he will need to develop within a more traditional offense. He will need to develop as a pass protector from the ground up, but his athleticism and nasty streak should translate well to the run game.

Bottom Line: Williams is going to be a project at the next level simply because of the offense he comes out of in high school. He has the build to be a solid pass protecting guard, but he will have to learn the technique for it before he factors into a rotation. For a Power 5 school, Williams is a bit of a project, but he has a good frame for an interior lineman. He could help most offensive lines if he can adjust to a more traditional offense.