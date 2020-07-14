SI All-American Candidate Teddy Prochazka Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OL Teddy Prochazka

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-8, 280 pounds

School: Omaha (Ne.) Elkhorn South

Committed to: Nebraska

Frame: Big, tall and lean. Adequate width across shoulders, chest. Long arms. Taut midsection. Relatively slender, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Ample room for more mass; should play comfortably above 300 pounds.

Athleticism: Solid overall mobility. Quick, light feet in short areas; wastes no motion pulling. Natural strider in the open field with good speed for size. Above-average strength, with budding power.

Instincts: Not especially physical; sometimes seems bored by dominating prep competition. Relies more on length, foot speed than strength. Devastating punch when it lands. Comfortable hitting target in space while pulling, working to the second level. Shows clear awareness as pass protector; re-directs with relative ease.

Polish: Sits a bit high in stance, and has a tendency to lose his base in the open field. Good overall footwork as run and pass blocker. Must get more physical, hone nasty streak. Needs more weight, strength before seeing field consistently.

Bottom Line: Prochazka is a mammoth tackle prospect with impressive mobility and significant remaining size potential. The biggest concern is that height proves a negative against big, explosive Power-5 defenders, rendering him a subpar run blocker. Years of strength development away, but could emerge as a high-level starter for Huskers.