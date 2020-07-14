SI All-American Candidate Terion Sugick Highlights and Evaluations
SI All-American
Prospect: Terion Sugick
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 287 pounds
Position: Defensive Tackle
School: Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy
Committed to: Vanderbilt
Projected Position: Defensive Tackle
Frame: Big and compact. Average width in shoulders and chest, but ample mass. Powerful arms. Thick, relatively solid thighs and trunk. Will likely play around 300 pounds.
Athleticism: Quick and sudden. Moves better than size, frame suggest. Impressive burst. Enough speed to be factor in pursuit. Natural play strength and burgeoning overall power.
Instincts: Fast off the ball. Fires out with good base and active hands, getting into chest of linemen. Very physical. Multiple-effort player who has counter plan when initially stymied at POA. Shows good patience as read-option defender.
Polish: Uses arms and hands well when engaged. Shows rip, arm-over and spin as pass-rusher, but relies on bull rush. Must prove he can anchor and take on blockers for sustained period.
Bottom Line: Sugick’s blend of size, power and movement skills is very rare at the high school level. With the right coaching and strength-and-conditioning development, he has the chance to star for Vanderbilt. Surefire multi-year starter at defensive tackle, with the ceiling to play on Sundays.