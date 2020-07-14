SI All-American Candidate Terion Sugick Highlights and Evaluations

Prospect: Terion Sugick

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 287 pounds

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy

Committed to: Vanderbilt

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Big and compact. Average width in shoulders and chest, but ample mass. Powerful arms. Thick, relatively solid thighs and trunk. Will likely play around 300 pounds.

Athleticism: Quick and sudden. Moves better than size, frame suggest. Impressive burst. Enough speed to be factor in pursuit. Natural play strength and burgeoning overall power.

Instincts: Fast off the ball. Fires out with good base and active hands, getting into chest of linemen. Very physical. Multiple-effort player who has counter plan when initially stymied at POA. Shows good patience as read-option defender.

Polish: Uses arms and hands well when engaged. Shows rip, arm-over and spin as pass-rusher, but relies on bull rush. Must prove he can anchor and take on blockers for sustained period.

Bottom Line: Sugick’s blend of size, power and movement skills is very rare at the high school level. With the right coaching and strength-and-conditioning development, he has the chance to star for Vanderbilt. Surefire multi-year starter at defensive tackle, with the ceiling to play on Sundays.