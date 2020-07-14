SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Cooks Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Terrence Cooks
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds
Position: Outside Linebacker
School: Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek
Schools of Interest: Auburn, Oklahoma, Georgia, Alabama, Stanford, USC, Baylor, Texas, Washington, Oregon, Georgia Tech and Texas A&M
Projected Position: Outside Linebacker

Frame: Well-proportioned and muscled. Broad shoulders and long arms. Low waist. Thick, tightly-wound legs and trunk taper to slender calves. Significant growth potential. 

Athleticism: Elite speed. Long, fluid strider who routinely chases down smaller players in open field. Boasts of unconfirmed 4.53 40-yard dash. Light, instinctive feet; moves well in short areas. Not the loosest hips. Strong and powerful, regularly maintaining balance through contact. 

Instincts: Never gives up on play. Gives maximum effort in pursuit, occasionally running down ball-carriers that seemed destined for end zone. Comfortable engaging with blockers, but would rather diagnose and shed than plug hole. Routinely gets “skinny,” sliding through linemen to get to the ball. 

Polish: Sound tackler; arrives low, with power. Clear understanding of responsibilities as edge defender in run and pass game. Limited arsenal of pass-rush moves. Possesses raw strength, but needs to show he can anchor against Power-5 linemen. 

Bottom Line: Cooks’ chiseled physique and eye-popping long speed make him a tantalizing prospect. Profiles as multi-year starter at whatever position he ends up, but ceiling highest at inside linebacker or WILL. Clear All-Conference potential, with NFL upside.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Isaac Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Isaac Washington is a defensive tackle prospect from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Washington is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American