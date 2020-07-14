SI All-American Candidate Terry Wells Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: Terry Wells
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 306 pounds
Position: Offensive Tackle
School: Wynne (Ark.)
Committed to: Arkansas
Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: Filled out with considerable muscle development throughout. Broad shoulders and chest with some room to add mass if desired. 

Athleticism: Quicker than fast on initial movement with some ability to redirect. Slightly heavy-footed but can reach contact point. Makes plays as a rotational defensive lineman on Friday nights, too. 

Instincts: Packs powerful punch in run-blocking or chip-and go scenarios. Tough to disengage from with lower-body drive. Plays with great pad level and leverage in a lead role. Elie down-blocker with some reach-ability. 

Polish: Efficient mover between snap and assignment with minimal wasted momentum. Especially effective in zone schemes on the edge, where he works best towards second level as well. Could stand to use extension, hands more effectively beyond initial contact. 

Bottom Line: Wells is a mauler of an offensive line prospect with a wide base and clear pop at the point of contact. He’s most familiar at tackle but is likely to slide inside at the next level as a potential strongside guard. With time to transition inside on a full time basis, should be able to emphasize lower-body strength and improve hand technique en route to consistent playing time .

