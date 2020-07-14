SI All-American Candidate Tevin Williams Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Tevin Williams

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 176 pounds

Position: Cornerback

School: Stillwater (Okla.)

Committed to: Baylor

Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Average shoulders and chest. Long, sinewy arms. Slender, tightly-wound lower half. Ample room for additional muscle mass at next level.

Athleticism: Elite speed. Runs consistent 4.4 40-times, and clocked 10.78 100-meter dash as a sophomore. Outstanding burst; reaches fifth gear with ease. Impressive leaper who shows good aerial ball skills. Quickness and overall agility merely adequate. Lacks strength, but packs punch as tackler and has little trouble shedding.

Instincts: Quick to diagnose from secondary. Tracks ball well downfield. Breaks to ball with frightening ease. Fights hard to shed blocks on the outside, especially in screen game. Willing, active contributor in run support.

Polish: Already effective jamming receivers at LOS. Reads pre-snap keys effectively, sometimes resulting in big plays. Needs to work on transition from backpedal to sprint; not the loosest hips and ankles. Clear understanding of leverage.

Bottom Line: Williams’ length and speed make him an extremely intriguing cornerback prospect, with a high ceiling. If college training yields improved flexibility and better footwork in coverage, he could eventually play on Sundays. Even without substantial improvement there, profiles as multi-year starter in Waco.