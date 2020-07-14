SI All-American Candidate Thad Franklin Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Thad Franklin

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 200 pounds

Position: Running back

School: Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna

Committed to: Tennessee

Projected Position: Running back

Frame: Powerfully built, prototypical I-formation tailback. Physically ready for college carries as a freshman.

Athleticism: Powerful; especially strong within his upper legs and hips. Quick more than fast. Hits defenders with power and continues churning for extra yardage due to fantastic strength. Good forward lean. One-cut and go is his next best attribute.

Instincts: Excellent balance after contact. Knows how to utilize forward lean to exert powerful blows into defenders. Can spin out of tackles; sets up moves well before defenders make initial contact. His vision between the tackles is very good.

Polish: Plays like a mature running back that knows the nuances of his position. Stepping through ankle tackles, setting up blocks, and gaining extra yards after contact proved commonplace for Franklin. Does well to set up draw plays or cut back runs.

Bottom Line: Franklin should be a college-ready running back from the time he enrolls at the University of Miami. Quickness, toughness, a physical nature, and natural running back savvy allow Franklin to be one of Florida’s premier running backs for the class of 2021.