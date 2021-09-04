The Next Up Podcast: Episode 1

The debut episode of the Next Up Podcast, with John Garcia, Jr. is live just in time for college football season.

The Next Up Podcast with John Garcia, Jr. arrives just in time for the 2021 college football season. The program won't be limited to the college game, though it will be one of its primary focuses along with high school football, college football recruiting, the National Football League and beyond.

Next Up will be the audio home for all things football as we forecast programs and players "next up" at every level of the game.

On this week's debut episode, Garcia introduces the concept for the NU pod and provides a little bit of background before looking back at the biggest games during Week 1 of the high school football season, the latest in college football recruiting and of course a deep dive into Week 1 of the college football slate. Throw in some picks against the spread and analysis on the weekend's biggest games to wrap things up.

Show Rundown

0:13 - Welcome to the new pod!

4:20 - High school football Week 1 in the books

12:40 - Notes in college football recruiting, No. 2 recruit Walter Nolen

16:50 - College football is back, so are bold predictions

28:00 - Picks ATS for Week 1's biggest CFB games

43:00 - Show wrap-up

The NU podcast will run once a week, typically early in the week, moving forward.

