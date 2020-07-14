SI All-American Candidate Theodore Knox Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Theodore Knox

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 167 pounds

School: The Woodlands (Texas)

Position: Athlete

Schools of Interest: Alabama, Texas, Georgia Mississippi State, Louisville, Tennessee and Baylor

Projected Position: Wide Receiver/Return Specialist

Frame: Slender. Long arms and high waist for player his height. Sinewy muscle in lower half. Definitely room to add mass, but growth potential somewhat limited.

Athleticism: Perhaps the fastest player in Texas. Track-and-field athlete who won Louisiana’s silver medal in 100 and 200 meters as a sophomore. 4.42 40-yard dash at The Opening in 2019. Unique agility; maintains speed while cutting. Average balance through contact. Solid hands.

Instincts: Imminent home-run threat in open field. Innate ability to make defenders miss while continuing to attack downhill. Shows patience when necessary, willingness for play to develop behind blockers. Comfortable tracking ball in air downfield.

Polish: Burgeoning comfort expanding route tree past gos and screens. Must continue refining route-running nuance and versatility; has quickness and spatial awareness to run full gamut. Contested-catch and blocking ability unknown.

Bottom Line: Knox’s game-breaking speed and elusiveness should get him early college burn as a gadget player and return specialist, but he won’t be limited to that confined role forever. Ceiling as all-conference receiver, terrifying defenses from all over the field.