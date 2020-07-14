SI All-American Candidate Theran Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Theran Johnson

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 170 pounds

Position: Cornerback

School: Indianapolis (Ind.) North Central

Committed to: Northwestern

Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Long build with wide shoulders. Frame to grow in upper and lower body at the next level.

Athleticism: Athletic corner with nice break on the ball ability, uses speed to his advantage in coverage situations and has ability to recover effectively. Can provide support in run game working outside in with efficiency.

Instincts: Consistently in the right spot at the right time, is able to use his instincts to effectively make breaks on the ball. Best aspect of his game is when the ball is in flight and his above-average reactionary ability is on display.

Polish: Excels dropping into coverage, not refined in his technique, as he still takes negative steps, but has time to improve. Uses athleticism to make up for coverage lapses and flashes the ability to make a play on the ball upon arrival.

Bottom Line: Johnson is a cornerback with the upside to be a Power 5 starter as he continues to polish his craft. Solid in zone coverage, he displays nice coverage instincts across the field. Can improve his game physically once he arrives at a college strength and conditioning program, accelerating a potential early debut.