SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Thomas Davis Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Thomas Davis
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds
Position: Defensive End
School: Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes
Schools of Interest: Considering Indiana, Miami, South Carolina, and others. 
Projected Position: Defensive End 

Frame: Muscular tall build, long arms, Needs to put on 20-30 pounds to hold up in the trenches at the next level. 

Athleticism: Great at shooting gaps and getting upfield to disrupt the passing game. Has shown ability taking on offense of lineman who are much bigger than him. Clearly has a strong lower body as his aggressiveness towards the passer is elite for his age. 

Instincts: Has a good feel for where the quarterback is in the pocket. Coming after him with balance and speed. Does a great job of overpowering tackles and guards even when they're much bigger than him. 

Polish: He's excellent at tackling in the open field. Rarely does a quarterback scramble away from his grasp. Relies mostly on his strength, shooting through gaps and using swords technique, batting hands down and forcing his way into the backfield to wreak havoc. 

Bottom Line: Davis is a huge hitter who can play inside and outside versus tackles, flashing as a better pass rusher than run stopper. He’s a quarterback's worst nightmare at the point of contact, harassing and disturbing the passing game with his physicality and athleticism. He needs to put on more weight if he's going to consistently survive as a defensive end in the Power Five, if not he could serve as an effective third down pass rusher in the speed package.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Isaac Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Isaac Washington is a defensive tackle prospect from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Washington is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American