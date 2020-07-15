SI All-American Candidate Thornton Gentry Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Thornton Gentry

Projected Position: Center

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 280 pounds

School: Chapin (S.C.)

Committed to: North Carolina State Wolfpack

Frame: Long, well-distributed with room to add upper and lower body mass and definition.

Athleticism: Bends well and exhibit quick, polished footwork. Shows desirable upper body strength and finishing power at time. Versatile enough to play all three interior positions at the next level.

Instincts: Displays a high football IQ, shows desirable leadership traits and is the vocal leader of the offensive line, which should help his transition to the college level.

Polish: Well-rounded from a footwork standpoint, but can improve on his ability to leverage more in closer quarters and getting to the second level. He seldom takes negative steps, while showing consistent hand placement, and is somewhat polished as a pass blocker as well. He can improve his pass protection set by delivering his initial punch with more purpose.

Bottom Line: Thornton Gentry is a well-rounded interior offensive lineman, who has desirable traits and upside. He flashes the ability to be an all-around blocker and he displays high football IQ. While minor refinements to his craft will improve his game, he projects as a starter at a Power 5 level.