SI All-American Candidate Tim Williams Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Tim Williams

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 254 pounds

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Clearwater (Fla.)

Schools of Interest: Boston College, Florida State, Syracuse, Florida and Kentucky

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Stout and compact. Average width across the upper body for position. Long, muscled arms. Thick, tightly-wound thighs with a developed trunk. Plenty of room for additional mass.

Athleticism: Good overall coordination. Rare open-field speed for an interior lineman. Light, active feet in short areas. Agile. Not especially sudden; lacks explosiveness. Strong and powerful.

Instincts: Quick off the ball; routinely beats linemen inside a snap. Fires from hips upon engaging, activating power. Relentless in pursuit from the backside; film of him chasing down running back in the open field.

Polish: Plays with consistently-low base. Advanced arm and hand fighter while shedding and anchoring. Raw getting after the quarterback, mostly relying on power and quickness to inside; must add and diversify pass-rush moves.

Bottom Line: Williams is a stout, powerful defensive tackle with impressive movement ability in the open field. He must gain weight and continue improving his technique but has makings of penetrating three-technique at the next level. Potential multi-year starter.