SI All-American Candidate TJ Bollers Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: DE TJ Bollers
Projected Position: Defensive End
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds
School: Tiffin (Iowa) Clear Creek Amana
Committed to: Wisconsin

Frame: Developed, with good overall size. Above-average width across shoulders, chest. Long, muscled arms. Room for more weight, though nearly heavy enough for defensive end as is. 

Athleticism: Impressive collection of tools. Very strong. Plus speed for position; clocked 4.90 40-yard dash in January, but plays faster. Good short-area quickness. Clear flexibility in hips, ankles. 

Instincts: Physical. Flashes devastating punch at POA, shooting arms to blocker’s chest. Fast off the ball. Shrugs off contact at LOS with ease. Dangerous in pursuit; capable of chasing down skill player from backside. Shows good ball skills offensively. 

Polish: Plays low, with consistent base. Violent hands, but needs to refine fighting ability. Limited pass-rush toolbox. Needs additional weight, strength to hold up in run game against Big Ten linemen. 

Bottom Line: Bollers boasts every physical trait recruiters look for in edge prospects with the exception of game-changing length. Will be fascinating to see where he lines up in Wisconsin’s new 3-4 scheme; could bulk up to five-technique, or lean out to play outside linebacker. Either way, projects as quality, multi-year starter for Badgers, with NFL ceiling.

