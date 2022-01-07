Top Performers From the Week of Adidas All-American Bowl Practices

Who put together the best week of practice at the Adidas All-American Bowl? SI All-American breaks down a top performer at every position.

Practice is no longer in session in San Antonio as the East and West stars of the 2022 recruiting class prepare for kickoff at the Adidas All-American Bowl in less than 24 hours. Installs are complete, one-on-one drills are in the rearview mirror, and these prospects are ready to strap up the pads one final time before enrolling in college.

Below, you'll find the top performers at every position through the week in the eyes of Sports Illustrated All-American's scouting staff.

QB: Drew Allar (East team)

Signed with Penn State

The quarterbacks in San Antonio had some up and down days throughout the week, leading us to opt for the most physically impressive passer in attendance in Allar, who physically stands above the rest at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds with a big arm to pair. He can sling it down the field with relative ease and can make the tough throws outside with ideal timing and anticipation. Should the East team pair Allar with our top-performing receiver during the All-American Bowl, expect an explosive play or two on Saturday from the duo as we saw during the week.

RB: Raleek Brown (West)

Signed with USC

Running backs didn't really run the ball other than in install periods, making pass-catching drills and one-on-ones with linebackers an important part of the evaluation process. That's where Brown stood out, running smooth routes out of the backfield and setting 'backers up to get open inside, outside, and going deep. He showed the ability to make catches in traffic down the field as well. Trevor Etienne gave Brown a run for his money at times but Brown's athletic skill-set gives him the edge.

WR: Isaiah Bond (East)

Signed with Alabama

Much like Brown at running back, Bond had some competition for top dog at receiver with CJ Williams making the most of nearly every rep he had. But we expect Bond to make a massive impact at the next level with the best of the best at Alabama, his deep speed and moldable athleticism as a route-runner were almost unfair for opposing defensive backs to take on throughout the week. He has a knack for making huge plays happen.

TE: Oscar Delp (East)

Signed with Georgia

The No. 1 tight end at the All-American Bowl by default, Delp made his money in one-on-one reps throughout the week as he was mainly used as a blocker — and a good one, by the way — during team sessions. 6-foot-4 and already approaching 230 pounds, Delp used his big body to out-muscle defenders as a pass-catcher and ran polished routes in the redzone. Delp will be the most productive player at his position on Saturday as he's the only tight end at the event.

OL: Earnest Greene (West)

Uncommitted

As we noted on Thursday, it was a rarity to see Greene on the losing end of a one-on-one rep throughout the week, and even when he didn't win his battle, he stuck in the lineup and asked for rematches in order to perfect his craft. That's exactly what you want out of an offensive lineman, and when you pair that work ethic with the heavy hands for a mean punch in pass protection, lower body strength to drive defenders out and a huge frame, you get Greene, a mauler with loads of potential and a high floor at the same time.

DL: Mykel Williams (East)

Signed with Georgia

Technically sound, physically imposing and mentally ahead of the curve, Williams is everything you can ask for in a defensive line recruit and more. Williams was one of the most advanced pass rushers in the field of defensive linemen with a mix of power, speed and enhanced rush moves, finding ways to win inside and out from the edge and from interior techniques. He taught some teammates a few tricks when he wasn't taking his own reps.

Edge rusher: Marvin Jones Jr.

Signed with Georgia

The second Georgia trench-man to make the list, pairing Jones with Williams on the same defensive line should give opposing quarterbacks nightmares. Jones possesses a ready-to-play frame at 6-foot-6 and in the 240-pound range, great burst out of his stance and solid flexibility to bend around tackles working outside. He won this week with a strong stab to begin bull-rushing and an arm-bar move which eliminated his opposition's leverage and balance in pass protection, among other techniques.

LB: Lander Barton (West)

Signed with Utah

Standing at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Barton already looks like a starting college linebacker and still has room to develop physically upon enrollment at Utah. And despite being a bigger-bodied 'backer, we were impressed with Barton's coverage and movement skills throughout the week, best exemplified by a down-field interception off of a Devin Brown pass on Wednesday where Barton slid from midfield to the numbers.

DB: Devin Moore (East)

Signed with Florida

Moore trusts his technique which prevents him from flinching in coverage, allowing Moore to stay hip-to-hip through the catch-point, make impressive breaks on the ball and remain on top of double-moves. A 6-foot-3 defensive back who has the positional flexibility to play cornerback, safety and perhaps even big nickel, the Florida-bound talent was one of the biggest winners this week across the board.

SI All-American will have coverage of the All-Americans throughout the week, leading up to the game on Saturday, January 8.