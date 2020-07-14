SI All-American Candidate Trent Battle Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: Trent Battle 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds
Position: Quarterback 
School: Daphne (Ala.) 
Committed to: TCU 
Projected Position: Quarterback 

Frame: A little undersized with muscular build. Looks filled into frame for the most part. 

Athleticism: Smooth runner, gets in and out of cuts fast. Shows ability in the option-read game and moves well in the open field. Has the ability to outrun linebackers and challenge some third-level defenders. Likes to take off and run when under pressure; makes a lot of big plays this way. 

Instincts: Good awareness in the pocket. Has a good feel for where defenders are and when to take off and run. Shows ability in the scramble drill. Excellent vision in open field. Has the ability to set blockers and run toward daylight better than most. 

Polish: A natural thrower of the ball, has great touch on his passes. Shows good rhythm with his feet as he goes through progressions. Uses his hips and rotation at an advanced level for his age, and will only get better as he continues to practice. 

Bottom Line: Battle is an extremely gifted athlete who has an arsenal of moves in the open field. Has a knack for big plays with his legs. With more time and reps throwing the ball he will become a great Power 5 quarterback with the running ability to compete anywhere.

