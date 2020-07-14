SI All-American Candidate Trenton Adkins Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: Trenton Adkins
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds 
Position: Running Back
School: Clintwood (Va.) Ridgeview
Schools of Interest: West Virginia, Arizona State, Maryland, North Carolina, Penn State, Tennessee and South Carolina, among others.
Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Above-average overall size. Relatively slender, tightly-wound upper body. Some natural mass in legs and trunk, but not especially muscled. Should play at least 15-20 pounds heavier. 

Athleticism: Exceptional balance through contact. Strong runner who renders arm tackles useless. Not a flat-out burner, but capable of running past defensive backs in open field. Fluid cutter; wastes little motion. 

Instincts: Refuses to go down on first contact. Decisive with ball in hand. One-cut ball-carrier when hole presents itself. Good vision. Shows patience when necessary, waiting for play to develop behind offensive lineman. At his best and most comfortable between the tackles. 

Polish: Consistent basket and footwork at exchange. Willing blocker, capable of de-cleating smaller defenders. Budding stiff arm. Shows ability as pass-catcher, but scant experience running advanced routes. 

Bottom Line: Adkins’ speed is already a question mark, and could be diminished by additional weight. Even if he fails to consistently turn the corner and break through second level in college, Adkins has the power, balance, agility and vision to be a highly-productive Power-5 back.

