SI All-American Candidate Trevion Sneed Highlights and Evaluation

Trevion Sneed Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: ATH Trevion Sneed
Projected Position: Athlete
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 220 pounds
School: Mineola (Texas) 
Committed to: SMU  

Frame: Well-developed, complete frame for a running back with room to add continued definition in the lower body. 

Athleticism: Jumbo athlete who displays physicality on both sides of the ball. Down-hill running back with upper body strength and plays at multiple levels of the defense. 

Instincts: He relies on his athleticism at times, but plays with a relentless motor and uses his frame to overwhelm opposing players on both sides of the ball. 

Polish: Jumbo athlete with a high ceiling because of his impressive size and versatility. He is not refined in technique on either side of the ball, but has tremendous potential to play, especially on the defensive side of the ball. 

Bottom Line: Trevion Sneed is an impressive athlete in his physical stature, however, he lacks overall top-end speed and quickness. His complete frame is desirable to college coaches, and he has the ability to impact either side of the ball at a Group of 5 level.

