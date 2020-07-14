SI All-American Candidate Trey Reynolds Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Trey Reynolds

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 235 pounds

Position: Inside Linebacker

School: Queen Creek (Ariz.)

Committed to: Utah

Projected Position: Middle Linebacker

Frame: Tall and well-proportioned. Broad shoulders and wide chest taper to thick waist. Big, tightly-wound lower half. More filled out than most, but some room for additional muscle.

Athleticism: Powerful and explosive. Arrives with force as tackler. Quick, active feet. Not especially fluid hips, but very good change-of-direction ability. Claims 4.6 40-time, and shows it on tape. Reaches fifth gear in a hurry. Natural ball skills.

Instincts: Forceful and decisive. Never a wasted movement on the field. Always reading quarterback’s eyes and guard keys. Chops feet and shuffles while diagnosing. Plays quarterback on offense; clear understanding of coverage concepts. Meets blockers with power in hole.

Polish: Outstanding awareness and football IQ. High-level technique and footwork flowing to ball in box and dropping into coverage. Could use additional strength, while focusing on improving hip flexibility.

Bottom Line: Reynolds’ film suggests he possesses most every physical and mental trait coaches want from an inside linebacker. If his standout athleticism at the high-school level translates to the Pac-12, he’ll be manning the middle of Utah’s defense sooner rather than later. Likely multi-year starter, with NFL ceiling.