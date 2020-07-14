SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Treylan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Treylan Davis
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 230 pounds 
Position: Tight End
School: Jackson (Ohio)
Committed to: West Virginia 
Projected Position: Tight End 

Frame: Long, well-distributed frame with room to add weight across upper body. 

Athleticism: Dynamic athlete for his size with plenty of room to grow. Overall speed is a bit of a concern at this point, but he will likely play an H-Back role. He uses his hands well in the passing game and does not just let the ball come to him. He plays both ways at the high school level and his lateral quickness, short-area bursts should continue to improve as he plays linebacker as well. Blocking ability is what sets him apart at the position. 

Instincts: His instincts as a blocker are exceptional. He sets himself in the right position at the second level, and when pulling into a play, he reads and reacts well to his blocking assignment. In the passing game, uses the big frame to consistently overwhelm smaller defenders. 

Polish: Has room to add weight that will only improve his game, allowing him to be more physical at the point of attack, which he already takes pride in. His straight-line speed is a bit of a concern, as well as his short bursts, but nothing out of the ordinary for someone with his frame. Improving crispness of routes will further his production. 

Bottom Line: Davis is a well-distributed tight end that displays excellent qualities as a blocker, but does need some refinement in the passing game. His frame is his biggest asset, as he has room to grow, add speed, and become more physical over the course of his career. He will see playing time at the Power 5 level.

