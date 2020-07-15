SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Trinity Bell Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Trinity Bell
Projected Position: Tight End                                                                                  Status: SI All-American Candidate                                                                           Vitals: 6-foot-7, 260 pounds                                                                                    School: Albertville (Ala.)
Committed to: Tennessee

Frame: Rare combination of height and raw size. Above-average shoulder width. Reported 6-foot-9 wingspan. Long waisted. Taut, developing lower body. Plenty of room for more weight, but emphasis will be strength and sinew. 

Athleticism: Moves extremely well considering frame. Coordinated athlete, with good feet. Long, fluid strider, but above-average speed at best. Impressive ball skills and body control adjusting to throws. Can maintain balance through contact. Strength unknown. 

Instincts: Overly reliant on physical advantages as receiver and defensive end. Prefers finesse to physicality. Tracks ball well in air. Fights for extra yardage after catch; not a burner nor elusive, but tough to bring down. 

Polish: Shows little refinement and nuance on either side of ball. Runs extremely limited route tree; mostly go's and screens. Lines up exclusively out wide, so little to no experience as blocker. Lacks plan at defensive end. Doesn’t use arms in pass or run game. 

Bottom Line: Bell’s blend of height, budding girth and overall coordination is worth a Power-5 offer all by itself despite his clear lack of polish. Natural pass-catching skills mean he’ll start at tight end for Volunteers, though he must be wary of gaining too much weight. Several years away in terms of strength, technique and experience, but possesses long-term ceiling of impact starter and NFL draftee.

