SI All-American Candidate Tristan Bounds Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OL Tristan Bounds

Projected Position: Right Tackle

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-7.5, 285 pounds

School: Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall

Committed to: Michigan

Frame: Extremely tall. Average width across shoulders and chest. Long, developing arms. Slender, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Ample room remaining to add much-needed mass.

Athleticism: Adequate overall mobility. Good quickness in phone booth; keeps feet active. Struggles to move in space due to tight hips, lack of general flexibility. Average play strength at best. Not explosive.

Instincts: Overly reliant on length. Best described as “catcher” at this point in development; doesn’t generate much power from lower body. Can drive-block defenders past second level when engaged. Good reach blocker due to length. Has trouble redirecting in pass protection.

Polish: Emphasis on base, playing low will be constant from college coaches. Must add weight, power before seeing field consistently. Needs to hone punch; should be devastating weapon. Shows some promise in kick slide, but middling flexibility mitigates potential effectiveness.

Bottom Line: Bounds is fascinating offensive line prospect with clear strengths and weaknesses. Ceiling seems high due to rare length and significant growth potential, but more weight could further chip away at mobility. Projects as depth piece at worst for Michigan, with starter upside at right tackle.