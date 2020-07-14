SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Tristan Bounds Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: OL Tristan Bounds
Projected Position: Right Tackle
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-7.5, 285 pounds
School: Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall
Committed to: Michigan 

Frame: Extremely tall. Average width across shoulders and chest. Long, developing arms. Slender, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Ample room remaining to add much-needed mass. 

Athleticism: Adequate overall mobility. Good quickness in phone booth; keeps feet active. Struggles to move in space due to tight hips, lack of general flexibility. Average play strength at best. Not explosive. 

Instincts: Overly reliant on length. Best described as “catcher” at this point in development; doesn’t generate much power from lower body. Can drive-block defenders past second level when engaged. Good reach blocker due to length. Has trouble redirecting in pass protection. 

Polish: Emphasis on base, playing low will be constant from college coaches. Must add weight, power before seeing field consistently. Needs to hone punch; should be devastating weapon. Shows some promise in kick slide, but middling flexibility mitigates potential effectiveness. 

Bottom Line: Bounds is fascinating offensive line prospect with clear strengths and weaknesses. Ceiling seems high due to rare length and significant growth potential, but more weight could further chip away at mobility. Projects as depth piece at worst for Michigan, with starter upside at right tackle.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American