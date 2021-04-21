Two-Way Louisiana Star Law Looking for Right Recruiting Fit

To make the case for Kendrick Law as an elite athlete is an easy sell. The 5'11", 200-pounder is a dynamic running back and wide receiver for Shreveport (La.) Captain Shreve High School, moonlighting as a shutdown defensive back on Friday nights as well as on the 7-on-7 circuit.

The junior has run sub 11 seconds in the 100-meter dash, all on a strong build, sporting a well-filled, muscular frame and a 4.3 GPA to boot.

A case for what school and what position he may play in college are less clear, though it's not because of a shortage of options.

More than a dozen offers have come in for Law to be able to accomplish his academic and athletic goals at the next level. The son of a coach, who largely has taken on the recruitment in his own right, there is still work to be done by which ever program is to win out.

"I'm pretty far into my recruiting process, not necessarily narrowing it down enough, but got a good feeling of what I want to do and where I want to go," he told SI All-American. "I want to be an engineer in life, so the school has to have a good engineering program and a decent football team.

"I know Florida State, LSU, Louisiana Tech, TCU and Alabama have strong engineering programs. But I'm also looking for the school to fit me, not just the engineering program. I've done a virtual visit with almost all my offers, but to be able to go to the school yet, I have not. This summer, I will take the most visits I can."

While official visits are to be determined, the timeline for taking the five allotted trips could span from June through the 2021 college football season.

It means Law is not considering an early commitment at this time. Whenever he gets to that point, however, many expect the LSU Tigers to play a factor in a list of favorites.

The 2019 national champions won't be alone.

"They're pretty good, they're in the home state and are making good progress. Inclining on the board," he said of LSU. "Florida State has a new coach this past year, I'm looking forward to watching them and seeing good things. TCU, also, and Alabama. What's not to like about Alabama?"

Each program will pitch its academics, as Law is between civil engineering and even mentioned rocket engineering of late, but there hasn't been a singular position a program is pitching on the field.

Nick Saban, Ed Orgeron and the rest of the coaching staffs in the hunt know Law can play on either side of the football.

"All these schools don't offer me to be one thing," he said. "I can play where I want to, but it's finding the school that fits me the best and then where I want to settle down at. I tell every head coach I want to play special teams, too, in the return game, so they know that."

The communication between select programs to the Law camp is a unique one in that there is a been-there, done-that filter in between potential coach and prospect.

"My dad is also a coach, so he's telling me what coaches are being real because he's been through this process," Law said. "He's coached at the college and high school level, so he knows what a coach is trying to feed me."

Law averaged nearly 10 yards per touch in 2020, earning second-team All-State honors as a big play receiver and running back.

More from SI All-American

Elite 11 Dallas Top Performers

Day 1 Championship 7v7 Dallas Notebook

Under Armour Atlanta Top Performers | Recruiting Notebook

Elite 11 Orlando Top Performers

Under Armour Miami Top Performers | Recruiting Notebook

Elite 11 Atlanta Top Performers

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and now on YouTube.