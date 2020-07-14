SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Ty Keyes Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Ty Keyes 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 180 pounds
Position: Quarterback 
School: Taylorsville (Miss.)
Schools of Interest: Arkansas, Auburn, Oregon, Ole Miss, Nebraska and Mississippi State, among others.
Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Athletic-looking frame with good potential to add mass and bulk. Potential to add 10-15 more pounds in college. 

Athleticism: Has a basketball background. Shows light feet in the pocket with casual bounce at the top of his drop. Possesses lower-half mobility to elude initial rush and enough foot quickness and hip fluidity to quickly reset in a hurry. Capable of making defenders miss in tight space as a runner when executing zone-read concepts. 

Instincts: Good awareness in pocket and can feel perimeter pressure. Capable of throwing with good anticipation, especially when attacking interior coverage from the pocket throwing to digs and slants. Also can get ball out quickly to flats and speed outs. Flashes good touch on throws to change ball speeds. Solid vision and creativity as a runner. 

Polish: Currently plays in a spread-type offense nearly exclusively from shotgun with a passing game that features multiple-receiver concepts to the field. Needs to refine his footwork in his drops and eliminate some hitches, as well as develop more natural knee bend in his setup. Also will need to improve ball placement consistency on throws to interior on second and third level. 

Bottom Line: Keyes is an accomplished and productive quarterback who is still developing in the nuances of the position. He compensates adequate downfield arm strength for solid ball-handling, throwing anticipation and athletic ability. Keyes fits best in a spread offense with half-field read passing concepts, RPOs and zone-read running concepts.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Isaac Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Isaac Washington is a defensive tackle prospect from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Washington is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American