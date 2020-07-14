SI All-American Candidate Ty Keyes Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Ty Keyes

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 180 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: Taylorsville (Miss.)

Schools of Interest: Arkansas, Auburn, Oregon, Ole Miss, Nebraska and Mississippi State, among others.

Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Athletic-looking frame with good potential to add mass and bulk. Potential to add 10-15 more pounds in college.

Athleticism: Has a basketball background. Shows light feet in the pocket with casual bounce at the top of his drop. Possesses lower-half mobility to elude initial rush and enough foot quickness and hip fluidity to quickly reset in a hurry. Capable of making defenders miss in tight space as a runner when executing zone-read concepts.

Instincts: Good awareness in pocket and can feel perimeter pressure. Capable of throwing with good anticipation, especially when attacking interior coverage from the pocket throwing to digs and slants. Also can get ball out quickly to flats and speed outs. Flashes good touch on throws to change ball speeds. Solid vision and creativity as a runner.

Polish: Currently plays in a spread-type offense nearly exclusively from shotgun with a passing game that features multiple-receiver concepts to the field. Needs to refine his footwork in his drops and eliminate some hitches, as well as develop more natural knee bend in his setup. Also will need to improve ball placement consistency on throws to interior on second and third level.

Bottom Line: Keyes is an accomplished and productive quarterback who is still developing in the nuances of the position. He compensates adequate downfield arm strength for solid ball-handling, throwing anticipation and athletic ability. Keyes fits best in a spread offense with half-field read passing concepts, RPOs and zone-read running concepts.