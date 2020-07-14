SI All-American Candidate Tyas Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Tyas Martin Status: SI All-American Candidate Vitals: 6-foot-3, 318 pounds School: Jacksonville (Ark.) Position: Defensive Tackle Schools of Interest: Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, Alabama, Mississippi State, Texas and Baylor Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Massive. Rare width across shoulders and chest. Thick, relatively solid midsection. Big, developing thighs and trunk. Already huge, but plenty of room for additional muscle.

Athleticism: Natural power. Moves very well for player his size. Good feet in short areas. Impressive burst from a three-point stance. Lacks long speed, but fast enough to pursue down LOS.

Instincts: Much more than a mauler, and knows it. Equally comfortable plugging at point of attack as penetrating into the backfield. Capable of taking on double teams, diagnosing, then shedding to the ball.

Polish: Impressive pop off the ball. Makes consistent effort to play with low base; film exists of him ducking under double team to the quarterback. Advanced arm usage and hand-fighting skills. Flashes pass-rush tools, but mostly falls back to bull.

Bottom Line: Martin de-committed from Virginia Tech in June, and the Hokies’ loss could prove another program’s major reward. Prospects of his sheer size and movement ability are few and far between. Projects as a multi-year starter at 0-1 technique, with NFL potential if further training and conditioning maximize raw athletic traits.