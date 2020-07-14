SI All-American Candidate Tyler Bence Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: Tyler Bence  
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 273 pounds 
Position: Defensive End 
School: Huntsville High School
Committed to: Vanderbilt 
Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: A thick-hipped athlete with a frame to hold more weight in the upper body if need be. May not need much more at the 3-technique. 

Athleticism: An extremely fluid mover for 275 pounds. His play strength is evident. He stonewalls opposing blockers and plays with great athleticism. He has really good hips and a good first step. Will be a consistent 3-technique. 

Instincts: He constantly keeps the upfield arm free at defensive end and reacts to blockers really well. He plays with great technique and is constantly in the right place. His play recognition is above average as well. 

Polish: As technically flawless at defensive end as you can ask a high-schooler to be. He has a knack for understanding what the offense is attempting to do. Reads blocks really well, and sheds blocks at the point. He has a chance to stick at defensive end, but only in an odd front. 

Bottom Line: Bence plays like James Lynch from Baylor. If you wanted to leave him a defensive end, it’s going to have to be in an odd front, and if you want to move him into the three-tech, you’re going to have to add weight on him. Either way, he should prove productive in the SEC one day.

