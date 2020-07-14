SI All-American Candidate Tyler Hibbler Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: Tyler Hibbler
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 183 pounds
Position: Linebacker
School: St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic
Committed to: Missouri
Projected Position: WILL Linebacker

Frame: Slightly above-average overall size for the position. Adequate width across the upper body. Long arms. A bit high waisted. Relatively thick, developing thighs and trunk. Plenty of room to add more weight. 

Athleticism: Powerful. Rare overall play strength for size. Good burst. Average speed and quickness; not especially explosive or sudden. Solid ball skills. 

Instincts: Extremely physical. Wastes little time attacking downhill upon diagnosing; maintains forward momentum even while fighting off blocks. Prefers to help in run support, but comfortable in coverage. Tracks ball well in the air, especially as a deep defender. 

Polish: Awesome tackler inbox and open field. Arrives low and with power, squaring up shoulders to the ball. Technique and footwork in coverage, especially as a one-on-one defender, need development. Must add jam at LOS. 

Bottom Line: Hibbler is a strong, powerful safety who’s at his best in the box but capable of playing multiple roles in coverage. Has the ceiling of versatile, multi-year starter at strong safety, and should see the field early for Missouri in sub-packages.

