SI All-American Candidate Tyler Kiehne Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DE Tyler Kiehne

Projected Position: Defensive End

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds

School: Los Lunas (N.M.)

Committed to: UCLA

Frame: Big legs and built all-around with decent length. Big and long arms.

Athleticism: He is explosive out of his stance on the edge. Decent redirection for such a big body. Loose hips and great leg drive even as he’s engaged with the tackle.

Instincts: Uses his hands and feet in unison as all great pass rushers do. Disciplined edge defender and he takes good angles to plays out in the flat. Physically enough to consistently spill inside run plays.

Polish: Active hands from start to finish. Good at protecting his chest and not letting offensive lineman get ahold of his chest pad. I like the moves he works off his bull rush, but he’s got that edge speed to fall back on against those 300 pounders.

Bottom Line: One of the best players in New Mexico, Kiehne brings speed, power, and a high motor with him every play. He’s shown good knowledge of the fundamentals of the position and plays with good leverage both between himself and the tackle, but in respect to the ball carrier, too.