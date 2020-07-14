SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Tyler Needham Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: OT Tyler Needham
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 265 pounds
School: Philadelphia (Pa.) William Penn Charter
Committed to: Rutgers Scarlet Knights 

Frame: Tall, lean frame with room to add considerable upper and lower body mass and definition. 

Athleticism: Bends well for his tall frame and exhibits lateral quickness to get to the second level effectively at the high school level, as he is purposeful in his movements. 

Instincts: Disengages initial assignment in timely manner to get to second level, however, he does not extend at times which hurts him when attempting to leverage. 

Polish: Well-rounded from a footwork standpoint, but he lacks requisite upper body strength and finishing power. He gets to the second level efficiently and seldom takes negative steps. He can improve his pass protection set and deliver initial punch with more purpose. 

Bottom Line: Tyler Needham is a tall, lean offensive tackle prospect with room to add considerable weight in a college strength program. As he does, he should become more physical at the point of attack, allowing him to finish blocks with power, as he is effective at getting to the second level. He projects as a contributor at the Power 5 level.

