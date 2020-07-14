SI All-American Candidate Tyler Onyedim Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DL Tyler Onyedim

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 277 pounds

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Richmond (Texas) Foster

Committed to: Iowa State

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Adequate height with broad chest/shoulders. Some loose weight in upper half with good length. Room to add to trunk.

Athleticism: Quick off the snap with first-step ability. Quicker than fast with lower-body explosion evident on first contact and finishing power.

Instincts: Plays with low center of gravity and wide base on the inside and out. Relies on strength, maluer mentality to defeat blocks with good reactive quickness thereafter. Diagnosis plays at above average rate. Active with good motor.

Polish: Comfortable playing on either side of formation with experience inside and out. Can beat blocker to point with quickness and play down the line some. The overall technique is raw, he doesn’t flash much extension and has a limited pass rushing tool box on tape.

Bottom Line: Onyedim is a productive player on Friday nights and should develop into one on Saturday’s as long as he takes the average steps forward in college football. He is active and plays with a mauling physicality on the inside, best suited to combat the run game at this time. As he adds good mass and maximizes his wing span, he will start to crack an FBS rotation.