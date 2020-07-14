SI All-American Candidate Tymir Brown Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Tymir Brown

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 160 pounds

Position: Cornerback

School: Jacksonville (N.C.)

Committed to: North Carolina

Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: He’s longer than tall, but is tall enough considering the reach that’s presented by the arm length. He should be able to add weight in college.

Athleticism: He’s a freak in the open field once he has the ball in his hands, and has the speed to play on any level in college. 11-second 100-meter dash runner and has the ball skills to take the ball away.

Instincts: His instincts are to score, whether it’s on the offensive side of the ball or defensive. He wants to put the ball in the endzone and more times than not he does. He’s quicker than fast, which serves purpose at corner.

Polish: He doesn’t have much game tape at the corner position, but has all of the athleticism required to play out in space in college. He’s going to excel as an off-ball corner, allowing him to be the ball hawk that he needs to be.

Bottom Line: Brown will need the ball in his hands as soon as possible in college, and though he will be playing corner, that doesn’t mean he can’t provide value in the return game. A zone cover corner is what he will excel most at immediately, though he has the athleticism to be taught to walk down in man-to-man situations.