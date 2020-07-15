SI All-American Candidate Tyreek Chappell Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: CB Tyreek Chappell

Projected Position: Cornerback

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 177 pounds

School: Philadelphia (Pa.) Northeast

Committed to: Texas A & M

Frame: Adequate overall size for position. Average width across shoulders, chest. Long arms, with developing muscle. Slender, tightly-wound lower body. Room for more weight, but likely plays below 200 pounds.

Athleticism: Very fast; imminent home-run threat offensively. Impressive burst. Light, quick feet; wastes little motion changing direction. Great leaper. Natural hand-eye coordination. Functional play strength, but could use more power.

Instincts: Blankets receivers one-on-one. Effortlessly mirrors movements near LOS, and flashes promising jam. Good anticipatory ball skills; breaks toward target in a hurry. Capable of highlight-reel picks in jump-ball situations.

Polish: High-level footwork, overall technique. Flips hips and sprints with ease. Must add weight, strength to affect run game against SEC competition.

Bottom Line: Chappell lacks ideal size at cornerback, but compensates with an enviable blend of speed, quickness and instincts. Likely to see field early in College Station once body bulks up a bit. Possible multi-year starter for Texas A & M on the outside, with versatility to cover slot.