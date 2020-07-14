SI All-American Candidate Tyrone Brown Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Tyrone Brown

Projected Position: Middle Linebacker

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-feet 11-inches, 200 pounds

School: Orange (Texas) West Orange-Stark

Committed to: Baylor

Frame: Brown is a bit undersized for a traditional middle linebacker, but he could carry some additional weight well at the next level.

Athleticism: Brown is fast enough to cover tight ends and some backs and play a middle zone in a pass drop. Strong enough to take on bigger backs and get off big linemen as well.

Instincts: Brown is much more comfortable around the line of scrimmage. He does a nice job with run fits and attacking gaps. He can cover, but he is more comfortable in a zone near the line of scrimmage or spying a quarterback.

Polish: Brown plays against the run well. He processes what he sees and reacts effectively. He needs more time in coverage to grow and hone his technique there. Able to be a man in the middle for a team usually in a nickel or dime defense.Good tackling form.

Bottom Line: Brown is a bit undersized, but he moves well and is valuable for teams that are primarily in a nickel defense. He can turn and run in coverage but excels against the run and tackles with good form. He is able to help base nickel teams by playing the run well enough to make up for the lost linebacker, while still covering. Could be a starter in the right system.