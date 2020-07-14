SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Tyson Watson Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Tyson Watson                                        
Status: SI All-American candidate                              
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 260 pounds                                    
Position: Defensive End                                              
School: Warren (Mich.) Mott                                      
Committed to: Michigan State                              
Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Exceptionally tall. Above-average width across the upper body. Very long arms. A bit high waisted. Lengthy, developing lower half with a degree of natural size. Ample room for weight as needed. 

Athleticism: Quick and coordinated in short areas. Closes to ball in a hurry near LOS. Strong at the point of attack. Shows adequate bend and flexibility. Lacks explosive athleticism; adequate long speed and quick-twitch power. Lacks suddenness. 

Instincts: Fast off the ball; routinely beats linemen across the face at the snap. Certainly not afraid of contact, but not overly physical. Tough to move-in the run game due to size and quickness. Prefers engaging and shedding rather than anchoring. 

Polish: Limited array of pass-rush moves; must add and diversify to account for lack of speed. Low stance at LOS, but tends to play too high. Good arm and hand fighter already, and should continue improving. Must increase power. 

Bottom Line: Watson’s natural size and athleticism afford him versatility along the defensive front, a reality first-year Spartans coach Mel Tucker will undoubtedly exploit when he arrives in East Lansing. Expect Watson to be designated as a strong-side defensive end or 5-tech, and shift inside depending on scheme and personnel. Needs development, but the potential multi-year starter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American