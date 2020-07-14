SI All-American Candidate Tyson Watson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Tyson Watson

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 260 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: Warren (Mich.) Mott

Committed to: Michigan State

Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Exceptionally tall. Above-average width across the upper body. Very long arms. A bit high waisted. Lengthy, developing lower half with a degree of natural size. Ample room for weight as needed.

Athleticism: Quick and coordinated in short areas. Closes to ball in a hurry near LOS. Strong at the point of attack. Shows adequate bend and flexibility. Lacks explosive athleticism; adequate long speed and quick-twitch power. Lacks suddenness.

Instincts: Fast off the ball; routinely beats linemen across the face at the snap. Certainly not afraid of contact, but not overly physical. Tough to move-in the run game due to size and quickness. Prefers engaging and shedding rather than anchoring.

Polish: Limited array of pass-rush moves; must add and diversify to account for lack of speed. Low stance at LOS, but tends to play too high. Good arm and hand fighter already, and should continue improving. Must increase power.

Bottom Line: Watson’s natural size and athleticism afford him versatility along the defensive front, a reality first-year Spartans coach Mel Tucker will undoubtedly exploit when he arrives in East Lansing. Expect Watson to be designated as a strong-side defensive end or 5-tech, and shift inside depending on scheme and personnel. Needs development, but the potential multi-year starter.