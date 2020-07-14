SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Vinny Fiacable Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Vinny Fiacable 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 300 pounds
Position: Offensive Line
School: Fort Wayne (Ind.) Bishop Dwegner
Committed to: Indiana
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle/Offensive Guard

Frame: Fiacable is a little lean for a guard and a little short with slightly short arms for a tackle. He has good size with a good frame, just a tweener. 

Athleticism: At 300 pounds, Fiacable moves like a tight end. He has excellent straight-line speed and acceleration for his size. Solid strength and good quickness. Shows pretty quick feet on film as well. 

Instincts: Fiacable knows his role in any play. Picks a target and neutralizes it. He really shines getting out to block outside runs and bubble screens, getting to and blocking defenders on the second and sometimes third level. 

Polish: Rock solid foundation all the way around with room to grow at the next level. Finishes well in the run game but would like to see it more on DEs rather than LBs. Good technique is pass protection, with solid feet and hands. Will need to learn to handle elite speed and strength. 

Bottom Line: If Fiacable was a few inches taller with longer arms, he would be on most radars as a potential left tackle with a high ceiling. His build may make him look more like a guard, but his skillset is more in line with that of a tackle. Fiacable is technically sound on the edge with outstanding speed. Some weight and development, and he should find a home as a good, Power 5 right tackle.

