SI All-American Candidate Voi Tunuufi Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Voi Tunuufi                                                                                                          Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                                      Vitals: 6-foot-2, 265 pounds                                                                                          Position: Defensive Tackle                                                                                                       School: Salt Lake City (Utah) East                                                                                    Committed to: Washington                                                                                            Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Thick and compact. Broad shoulders lead to wide waist. Relatively stout midsection. Big, solid trunk. Seems shorter than 6’2 on tape. Ample room for additional mass, especially in upper half. 

Athleticism: Short-area agility pops off the film. Extremely quick feet. Impressive overall mobility; moves more like stout linebacker than interior defensive lineman. Very strong. Converts speed to power with ease. Natural bend. 

Instincts: High motor. Playing with consistent fire, always seeking out physicality. Relentless pursuing from backside. Equally comfortable penetrating as holding blockers at point of attack. Shows patience as read-option defender. 

Polish: Lines up inside and outside; disruptive across the defensive line. Deep bag of pass-rush moves: swim, long-arm, push-pull, inside, a devastating spin and more. Effective shedding blocks by fighting with arms and hands. Needs additional weight to play inside full-time. 

Bottom Line: Tunuufi has the tools to be Washington’s next great interior defensive lineman. Gem of an athlete for his size, and should maintain mobility, explosiveness with extra 20-30 pounds. Best suited as penetrating 3-technique, exposing guards one-on-one. NFL ceiling.

