SI All-American watch list: 11 Nebraska commits and 24 key Husker targets named

Headlined by big, athletic in-state quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, Scott Frost and Nebraska are off to a relatively strong start on the recruiting trail in the class of 2021.

11 current commitments, along with 24 of the Huskers’ key targets in the recruiting cycle, have been named candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America team of high school senior football players.

Listed below is the full breakdown of Husker verbals and prime targets on the SI All-American watch list.

VERBAL COMMITS:

Offense

QB Heinrich Haarberg/6-5, 185/Kearney,Neb.

OL Henry Lutovsky/6-6, 320/Mount Pleasant, Iowa

OL Teddy Prochazka/6-8, 280/Omaha, Neb.

OL Branson Yager/6-7, 332/Grantsville, Utah

RB Gabe Ervin/6-0, 200/Buford, Ga.

WR Shawn Hardy/6-3, 190/Kingsland, Ga.

WR Latrell Neville/6-3, 195/Missouri City, Texas

Defense

LB Randolph Kpai/6-3, 185/Sioux Falls, S.D.

LB Seth Malcom/6-3, 195/Tabor, Iowa

LB Patrick Payton/6-5, 205/Miami, Fla.

LB Will Schweitzer/6-4, 210/Los Gatos, Calif.

TOP TARGETS:

Offense

RB Prophet Brown/5-11, 180/Elk Grove, Calif.

RB Amari Daniels/5-8, 194/Miami, Fla.

RB Audric Estime/6-1, 215/Montvale, N.J.

RB Cam'Ron Valdez/5-10, 187/Rockdale, Texas

WR Tommi Hill/6-1, 185/Orlando, Fla.

TE Thomas Fidone Jr./6-5, 225/Council Bluffs, Iowa

TE Kamonte Grimes/6-2, 205/Naples, Fla.

TE AJ Rollins/6-6, 220/Omaha, Neb.

OL Marcus Mbow/6-6, 285/Milwaukee, Wisc.

OL Dylan Rollins/6-5, 278/Missoula, Mont.

OL Joshua Sales/6-6, 285/South Bend, Ind.

Defense

DL Ru'Quan Buckley/6-6, 260/Grand Rapids, Mich.

DL Christian Burkhalter/6-5, 230/Spanish Fort, Ala.

DL Zhen-Keith Sotelo/6-4, 268/Kapolei, Hawaii

DL Tobechi Okoli/6-5, 250/Kansas City, Mo.

DL Landyn Watson/6-3, 235/Hutto, Texas

DL Derek Wilkins/6-4, 250/Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.

LB Deshauwn Alleyne/6-0, 210/Port St. Lucie, Fla.

LB Mikai Gbayor/6-2, 220/Irvington, N.J.

LB Wynden Ho'ohuli/6-3, 220/Honolulu, Hawaii

LB Keleki Latu/6-6, 205/Carmichael, Calif.

DB Sirad Bryant/6-1, 184/Cordele, Ga.

DB Winsome Frazier/6-3, 185/West Palm Beach, Fla.

DB Zamon Ross/6-1, 200/Ellaville, Ga.

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.