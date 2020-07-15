SI All-American watch list: 12 Texas A&M commits and 16 key Aggie targets named

When will Texas A & M get over the hump in the SEC West? Jimbo Fisher and company are hoping its in 2020 but should it be beyond, the recruiting class of 2021 will play a part in the rise.

On Wednesday, 12 future Aggies and another 16 key TAMU targets were named candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America team of high school senior football players. The group is led by the next-in-line prep passer set to play for Fisher in big in-state quarterback Eli Stowers.

Listed below is the full breakdown of TAMU verbals and prime targets on the SI All-American watch list.

VERBAL COMMITS:

Offense

QB Eli Stowers/6-4, 215/Denton, Texas

WR Shadrach Banks/6-0, 210/Houston, Texas

TE Fernando Garza/6-5, 244/Katy, Texas

OL Reuben Fatheree II/6-8, 305/Richmond, Texas

OL Matthew Wykoff/6-5, 304/Magnolia, Texas

OL Treylan Zuhn/6-6, 300/Fort Collins, Colo.

Defense

DL Jahzion Harris/6-4, 215/Brooklyn, N.Y.

DL Victory Vaka/6-2, 350/Westlake Village, Calif.

LB Kaci Seegars/6-2, 215/Charlotte, N.C.

DB Tyreek Chappell/5-11, 177/Philadelphia, Pa.

DB Deuce Harmon/5-9, 185/Denton, Texas

DB Dreyden Norwood/6-0, 175/Fort Smith, Ark.

TOP TARGETS:

Offense

RB Yulkeith Brown/5-10, 174/Miami, Fla.

RB Amari Daniels/5-8, 194/Miami, Fla.

RB L.J. Johnson/5-10, 204/Cypress, Texas

WR Ketron Jackson/6-2, 186/Royse City, Texas

TE Dametrious Crownover/6-6, 235/Grandview, Texas

OL Terrence Ferguson/6-4, 300/Fort Valley, Ga.

OL Bryce Foster/6-4, 315/Katy, Texas

Defense

DL Marcus Burris/6-4, 262/Texarkana, Texas

DL Elliot Donald/6-2, 250/Pittsburgh, Pa.

DL Monkell Goodwine/6-4, 260/Fort Washington, Md.

DL Tywone Malone/6-4, 300/Oradell, N.J.

DL Torey Phillips/6-5, 270/Texarkana, Texas

DL Maason Smith/6-3, 315/Houma, La.

LB Kendrick Blackshire/6-2, 245/Duncanville, Texas

DB Donovan McMillon/6-2, 193/Canonsburg, Pa.

DB Jaden Mosley/6-0, 179/Mobile, Ala.

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.