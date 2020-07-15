SI All-American watch list: 16 Oregon commits and 22 key Duck targets named

Mario Cristobal is looking to continue to take Oregon football to new heights on and off the field. Within the latter, recruiting has been one of the strong suits of his tenure in Eugene and the class of 2021 is looking no different.

16 UO verbal commitments, along with 22 of the Ducks’ key targets in the 2021 recruiting cycle, were named candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America team of high school senior football players on Wednesday.

Listed below is the full breakdown of UO verbals and prime targets on the SI All-American watch list.

VERBAL COMMITS:

Offense

QB Ty Thompson/6-4, 215/Gilbert, Ariz.

RB Seven McGee/5-8, 167/Harbor City, Calif.

WR Isaiah Brevard/6-4, 200/Southaven, Miss.

WR Troy Franklin/6-2, 170/Atherton, Calf.

WR Kyron Ware-Hudson/6-1, 200/Santa Ana, Calif.

TE Terrance Ferguson/6-5, 230/Littleton, Colo.

TE Moliki Matavao/6-6, 240/Henderson, Nev.

OL Jackson Light/6-3, 290/Draper, Utah

OL Jonah Miller/6-6, 260/Tuscon, Ariz.

OL Bram Walden/6-4, 270/Scottsdale, Ariz.

Defense

DL Terrell Tilmon/6-4, 210/Arlington, Texas

DL Keanu Williams/6-5, 290/Clovis, Calif.

LB Keith Brown/6-1, 220/Lebanon, Ore.

LB Brandon Buckner/6-1, 234/Chandler, Ariz.

DB Darren Barkins/6-0, 170/Chula Vista, Calif.

DB Jaylin Davies/6-1, 165/Santa Ana, Calif.

TOP TARGETS:

Offense

QB Ty Keyes/6-2, 205/Taylorsville, Miss.

RB Prophet Brown/5-11, 180/Elk Grove, Calif.

RB Brashard Smith/5-9, 190/Miami, Fla.

WR Dominic Lovett/5-10, 175/Belleville, Ill.

WR Dont'e Thornton/6-4, 185/Baltimore, Md.

TE Brock Bowers/6-3, 225/Napa, Calif.

TE Dametrious Crownover/6-6, 235/Grandview, Texas

OL Bryce Foster/6-4, 315/Katy, Texas

OL Elia Migao/6-2, 320/Temecula, Calif.

OL Rod Orr/6-7, 296/Gadsden City, Ala.

OL Josh Simmons/6-6, 280/La Mesa, Calif.

OL Kingsley Suamataia/6-5, 280/East Orem, Utah

Defense

DL Aaron Armitage/6-4, 242/Blairstown, N.J.

DL Ru'Quan Buckley/6-6, 260/Grand Rapids, Mich.

DL Korey Foreman/6-4, 265/Corona, Calif.

DL Zeiqui Lawton/6-3, 240/Charleston, W.V.

DL J.T. Tuimoloau/6-5, 277/Sammamish, Wash.

DL Jeremiah Williams/6-3, 225/Birmingham, Ala.

LB Keleki Latu/6-6, 205/Carmichael, Calif.

LB Jonathan Flowe/6-1, 200/Upland, Calif.

LB Yanni Karlaftis/6-3, 203/West Lafayette, Ind.

DB Noah Avinger/5-11, 165/Anaheim, Calif.

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.