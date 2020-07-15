SI All-American Watch List: 8 Texas Tech commits and 4 Red Raiders targets named
SI All-American
Quarterback Behren Morton headlines 8 Texas Tech commits and four other rising high school seniors considering the Red Raiders who are candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-American team.
Morton, 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, will face a steep jump in competition from 3A Texas football at the next level, but has the burgeoning arm talent and overall playmaking savvy needed to eventually emerge as a highly-productive starter in Lubbock. The Eastland High School star committed to Texas Tech last fall.
Listed below is the full breakdown of Red Raiders verbals and prime targets on the SI All-American watch list.
VERBAL COMMITS
QB Behren Morton/6-2, 185/Eastland, Texas
DT Solomon Wright/6-0, 270/Vian, Okla.
WR Jerand Bradley/6-5, 200/DeSoto, Texas
DE E'Maurion Banks/6-4, 260/Wichita Falls, Texas
TE Jed Castles/6-6, 215/Wichita Falls, Texas
TE Mason Tharp/6-7, 225/Spring, Texas
DE Charles Esters/6-3, 225/Cedar Hill, Texas
OT Jack Tucker/6-6, 270/Argyle, Texas
TOP TARGETS
DE Ryan Keeler/6-4.5, 250/La Grange Park, Ill.
ATH Nick Martin/5-11, 190/Texarkana, Texas
ATH Melvin Swindle/6-1, 290/Oklahoma City, Okla.
DE Landyn Watson/6-3, 240/Hutto, Texas
More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.
Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.
The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.
The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.