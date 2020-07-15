SI All-American
SI All-American Watch List: 11 UCLA commits and 7 key Bruins targets named

Quarterback Kajiya Hollawayne headlines 11 UCLA commits and seven other rising high school seniors considering the Bruins who are candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America team.

Hollawayne, 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, is arguably the most athletic quarterback in the Class of 2021, boasting speed and agility normally reserved for wide receivers. The San Jacinto (Calif.) High School star is at his best off-script for now, but flashes comfort from the pocket that suggests he could eventually be much more than a run-first quarterback for the Bruins.

Listed below is the full breakdown of UCLA verbals and prime targets on the SI All-American watch list. 

VERBAL COMMITS

OLB Devin Aupiu/6-5, 215/Oxnard, Calif.

ATH Thomas Cole/6-7, 265/San Luis Obispo, Calif.

ATH Isaiah Newcombe/6-1, 185/Queen Creek, Ariz.

OT Garrett DeGiorgio/6-7, 295/Phelan, Calif.

QB Kajiya Hollawayne/6-3, 200/San Jacinto, Calif.

WR DJ Justice/6-1, 180/Mission Hills, Calif.

WR Keontez Lewis/6-2, 185/East St. Louis, Ill.

WR Ezavier Staples/6-2, 182/Long Beach, Calif.

DE Tyler Kiehne/6-3, 250/Los Lunas, N.M.

S Devin Kirkwood/6-3, 180/Gardena, Calif.

RB Deshun Murrell Jr./5-11, 185/Centreville, Ala.

TOP TARGETS

LB Ethan Calvert/6-3, 225/Westlake Village, Calif.

RB Byron Cardwell/6-0, 193/San Diego, Calif.

ATH Jackson Harmon/6-2, 185/Anchorage, Alaska

CB Bryce Phillips/5-11, 177/Orange, Calif.

OG Owen Prentice/6-3, 295/Seattle, Wash.

OG Josh Simmons/6-6, 280/La Mesa, Calif.

DE Derek Wilkins/6-4, 250/Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.

