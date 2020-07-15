SI All-American Candidate West Weeks Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: West Weeks

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 203 pounds

Position: Safety/Wide Receiver

School: Watkinsville (Ga.) Oconee County

Committed to: Virginia

Projected Position: Inside Linebacker



Frame: Tall and well-proportioned. Slightly above-average width in shoulders and chest. Long arms. Relatively thick, tightly-wound lower half. Ample room for additional mass, muscle.

Athleticism: Smooth and fluid. Quick feet, with flexible hips and ankles. Above-average speed in open field. Impressive burst. Functional play strength; shows plus power when necessary. Natural hand-eye coordination.

Instincts: High-level football IQ. Plays fast, decisive, and aggressive against both run and pass. Sheds would-be blockers with ease when flowing to ball; active arms, hands while engaged. Extremely comfortable dropping into coverage. Anticipatory ball skills as wide receiver translate to defensive backfield.

Polish: Plays all over field for Oconee: linebacker, wide receiver, running back, safety. Advanced route-running ability helps in coverage. Must get more physical, prove he can take on blockers in run game. Needs additional weight, strength to play linebacker.

Bottom Line: Virginia recruited Weeks at inside linebacker, and it’s not hard to see why. He’s years of strength development away from the field, but possesses the instincts, athleticism and coverage ability to thrive in the Cavaliers’ 3-4 scheme. Potential multi-year starter, with impact player upside.