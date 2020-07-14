SI All-American Candidate Weston Franklin Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Weston Franklin

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 310 pounds

Position: Offensive Line

School: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Schools of Interest: Long list including Louisville, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Arizona, Miami, Michigan and others.

Projected Position: Offensive Guard/Center

Frame: Thick and stout frame fit for interior OL play. Adequate foundation at the high school level.

Athleticism: Compact and powerful first steps towards defender. Upper-body strength proves to be elite. Good lateral steps when pulling. Well-coached and can execute on the move.

Instincts: Very good use of hands to stay engaged with defenders during one-on-one blocking assignments. Understands the nuances of keeping his feet moving after initial contact with defensive players.

Polish: Very good interior run blocker; capable of moving big defensive tackles off the line of scrimmage. Moves fairly well laterally when pulling from one side of the line to the other. Stays engaged with defenders with good hand-eye coordination.

Bottom Line: Franklin proved to be one of the nation’s top drive blockers as a junior. His elite-level upper body strength allows him to be considered an ideal interior offensive line prospect. Experience playing guard, center and tackle make him a versatile prospect as well.