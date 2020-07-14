SI All-American Candidate Wyatt Hathaway Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Wyatt Hathaway Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 5-foot-11, 165 pounds Position: Quarterback School: Turner (Maine) Leavitt High School Projected Position: Wide receiver

Frame: Decent length with plenty of room for additional muscle all around.

Athleticism: Low center of gravity and good quickness all around. Hathaway is also a solid point guard; he brings a controlled, attentive athleticism with him to the gridiron. Fast in and out of his cuts. He doesn’t run like a quarterback.

Instincts: Decisive football player with a trained eye and quick trigger when he sees a window. When he scrambles, he’s thinking “endzone” whereas most quarterbacks think “sideline”. Reading coverages from the pocket will pay dividends when he’s running routes.

Polish: Unpolished as a pass catcher, but using basketball as a sample size, I see no problem in him owning this position at the next level. He’ll need to build up his fundamentals faster than most, but as an athlete I see him adjusting to the position splendidly.

Bottom Line: One thing we can all agree on, Wyatt Hathaway is a playmaker. He’s dynamite with the ball in his hands and happily distributes to others who have a better shot at scoring than him. As a receiver, there will be a learning curve, but quarterbacks and point guards such as Hathaway are notoriously adaptable and we can see a strong foundation for a college slot receiver.