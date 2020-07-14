SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Wynden Ho'ohuli Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Wynden Ho'ohuli
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds
Position: Inside Linebacker
School: Honolulu (Hawaii) Saint Louis
Schools of Interest: Washington, LSU, Nebraska
Projected Position: Inside Linebacker

Frame: Tall with broad shoulders and great length. Room to increase muscle mass throughout, particularly in the trunk and/or lower half. 

Athleticism: Runs relatively well, especially in linear situations. Some bend coming off the edge with impressive first-step quickness. Upright style limits the lateral ability to a degree but centered enough to play through contact vertically or horizontally. Has solid closing speed with some finishing power. 

Instincts: Relentless motor when attacking from the second level or even on the edge. Aggressive athlete when coming downhill from either level with some pop on contact. Above-average play diagnosing ability with minimal wasted movement in transitioning versus the run. Flashes patience, scraping potential within responsibility while in the box. 

Polish: Naturally plays a bit high and uses speed to power to get through blockers at the prep level. Improved hand technique, particularly to disengage from offensive linemen, would increase his success rate in the box as well as tackle volume. Minimal coverage snaps available but awareness and length suggest solid ceiling athletically. 

Bottom Line: Ho’ohui is an aggressive inside linebacker prospect who works best downhill. He navigates the wash well while displaying the frame and pop to rack up dozens of tackles in the process. As he physically matures and gets in more reps in coverage, could blossom into three-down prospect at the next level.

