SI All-American Candidate Xamarion Gordon Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Xamarion Gordon
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds 
Position: Safety 
School: Downey (Calif.) Warren 
Committed to: USC 
Projected Position: Safety

Frame: Gordon will arrive on the college scene with an already thick build to his towering frame. 

Athleticism: Fills the enforcer role with prowess. Gordon is pretty much a brick wall at top speed. Dynamic football player and excels at everything asked of him. He’ll step into a D1 strength program as a Ferrari, whereas most of his position group might be corvettes. 

Instincts: Gordon plays with a dog mentality and with contagious enthusiasm. He’s in a league of his own in terms of physicality. He can bang around in the box and still stay sticky like glue to a slot on a wheel route as needed. 

Polish: His preference for leaving his feet and going for the knockout is apparent. Gordon lines up in so many spots in high school (which is part of the allure to him as a recruit) that it’s hard to qualify him as polished in any one of them, though holding his own at each spot. 

Bottom Line: Xamarion Gordon should make an immediate impact on special teams at the next level, and as he adapts to the speed of college ball, he could develop into a nasty hybrid box safety or overhang flat defender. Regardless of position, he will add value to any football team he is on.

