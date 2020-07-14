SI All-American Candidate Xavier Ward Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: QB Xavier Ward

Projected Position: Quarterback

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds

School: Eastvale (Calif.) Eleanor Roosevelt

Committed to: Washington State

Frame: Adequate height with broad build and length on his side. Lean muscle development with room to add good mass throughout.

Athleticism: Mobile quarterback with plenty of ability to threaten defense with legs. Quicker than fast with above average explosion. Fairly mobile in the pocket with powerful lower half, creating distance between ball and line of scrimmage pre-throw.

Instincts: Trusts the play-call and his teammates with display of toughness in the pocket. Willing to stand in and take punishment to buy pass catchers time to break. Comfortable on the run with more risk-taking on tape when outside the pocket. Can manipulate trigger rate and velocity well short to intermediate.

Polish: Over the top delivery with good arc and drive when pocket is clean. Mechanics elongate some when under duress. Can get to secondary reads and scramble behind the line of scrimmage with poise. Above average arm strength and intermediate level accuracy.

Bottom Line: Ward is an ideal prospect for a modern offense from a physicality standpoint. There’s an ease and control to his game that projects in a lead-by-example style. Makes up for slightly above average arm with solid mechanics in the pocket and overall athleticism. Mental polish appears advanced, which may allow for quick progression up a collegiate depth chart once normal physical progression and strength gains are made.