SI All-American Candidate Yanni Karlaftis Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Yanni Karlaftis

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 205 pounds

Position: Outside Linebacker

School: West Lafayette (Ind.) High

Schools of Interest: Considering Purdue, Wisconsin, Oregon, Indiana, Cal and others.

Projected Position: Edge

Frame: Adequate height with broad shoulders and considerable length. Room to add mass throughout, particularly upper half.

Athleticism: Strider with lower-body power and short-area ability on display. Track and field athlete who competes in throwing events and explosive events like high/long jump and sprint hurdles. Tests quicker than fast and it reflects on tape as linebacker and tight end. Redirects extremely well in coverage and off the edge.

Instincts: Offensive role includes pass catching, where he flashes some ball skills and plus field awareness. Shows up in coverage in getting his hands on the football while in underneath responsibility. Can flash down the line with leverage and bend off the edge.

Polish: Four-year varsity high school starter with steady production at multiple positions. Plays in space as off ball linebacker, on the edge as a pass rusher in stand-up and hand-down situations. Comfortable in space with considerable pass coverage experience. Sets edge with extension and lateral strength.

Bottom Line: The younger brother of Purdue star defender George Karlaftis, Yanni is a more ambitious prospect in all he does on Friday nights. As it translates to an off-ball linebacker in college, he’ll be equipped to play all three downs with consistency and steadiness. He may lack explosive flash to become a specialist at any one skill, but has enough all around game to project as a multi-year starter at high level program.